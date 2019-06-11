Fans Can Still Get Their ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fix At This Year’s San Diego Comic-Con

A 'Game of Thrones' panel will be included at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

For those Game of Thrones fans who are still not sure what to do with their time now that the hit epic fantasy series has ended on HBO, perhaps a trip to San Diego Comic-Con next month is in order. While there will be nothing new about the series since its Season 8 conclusion, fans will still be able to get a glimpse into life on set as the actors reveal details during a Q & A Panel.

Viewers missed the chance to see Game of Thrones cast members at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, thanks to continuing production on the final season. As a result of that, it certainly seems like a long time between visits. However, Game of Thrones will make its final appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year, according to Deadline.

While Deadline has confirmed the Game of Thrones inclusion, there are little other details to be revealed since negotiations are reportedly still underway. As yet, there is no news on which actors from the hit production will be present on stage. Considering this will be the final appearance, though, the potential is there for a huge showing regarding cast members.

In addition, it is unclear if the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B Weiss, will take to the stage at Comic-Con. However, the potential for author George R. R. Martin, who penned the series, A Song of Ice and Fire, on which HBO based Game of Thrones, is likely to be present at Comic-Con, if not at the Game of Thrones panel, then at least in some other capacity. Currently, the author also has the series, Nightflyers, in production with SyFy, as well as a new prequel series in development with HBO regarding the Game of Thrones universe.

It seems likely that the Game of Thrones panel will take place in the huge Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center as thousands of fans flock the upcoming convention to witness the very last time this series will make an appearance there. And, for the first time ever, the cast members present will be able to freely talk about plotlines and events as there will be no spoilers to be kept secret by the network.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, 2019.