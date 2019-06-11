Sofia Richie Flaunts Curves In Black Bikini On Instagram

Sofia Richie is so ready for summer, and she’s got the bikini body to prove it.

On Monday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a brand new bikini photo, and her fans went wild over the steamy new pic.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia is seen rocking a teeny tiny string bikini. The model dons the classic triangle top, which flaunts her ample cleavage, as well as a pair of matching bottoms, which put Richie’s curvy backside, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs, on full display.

In the photograph, Sofia is seen lounging in the pool. She dons the black bikini as well as a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the California sun.

Richie has her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head and adds a thick headband to help keep her hair away from her face.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, seems to sport a minimal makeup look, which includes a fresh face and nude lips.

Meanwhile, fans can see a gorgeous scene in the background of the photo. Behind Sofia, who is striking a sultry pose for the camera, is a lot of green grass and trees. A pretty landscape can be seen behind her, as well as a perfect blue sky.

As many fans know, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. The couple has been together for about two years, and the young model is said to be growing impatient waiting for Disick to pop the question.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Sofia is tired of waiting around for Scott to commit to her and that she wants a ring and/or a baby in the very near future.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle. [Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s hot looks as well as her relationship with Scott Disick by following the model on social media.