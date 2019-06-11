‘The Chi’ Actress Tiffany Boone Returns To Social Media After Jason Mitchell Harassment Claims

After being linked as one of the actresses speaking out about actor Jason Mitchell’s inappropriate conduct on set, The Chi actress Tiffany Boone has decided to show her fans she appreciates their support.

The actress took to her Instagram page to thank her fans for their encouraging words. In a handwritten note, Boone expressed that while she hasn’t been on social media, she wanted to express that she “feels” the love and prayers that have been shown to her over the past few weeks. At the time of this writing, the post received more than 2,000 likes from the actress’ 24,000 followers. The note also received more encouraging words from those who are supporting Boone.

“Love love love. Sending you all the love,” wrote Dear White People actress Ashley Blaine.

“Sending more positive energy your way Tiff!!” another follower exclaimed.

The Inquisitr previously shared that while Boone received tons of support for reporting Mitchell for his actions, the actress also received backlash under her existing Instagram photos. Instagram users reportedly made crude comments against Boone, and said that her allegations “ruined a good show,” due to Mitchell being fired from the Lena Waithe- created show. Boone has reportedly not addressed the negative remarks that were brought against her.

Since Boone and multiple other actresses accused the Straight Outta Compton star of harassment, the actor has been dropped from his talent agency, UTA, as well as his management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management. In addition, Mitchell was axed from Netflix’s upcoming comedy Desperados, which he was set to have a starring role in. Showtime has also dropped the actor and it has been confirmed that his character, Brandon Johnson, will be written out of the show.

According to Deadline, Waithe took multiple opportunities to share her side of the story. The writer and producer initially shared a written statement regarding the matter. Shortly after, Waithe was interviewed on The Breakfast Club by host Charlamagne Tha God. During the interview, Waithe stated that while she was made aware of Mitchell’s behavior after Season 1 of The Chi wrapped, she worked to ensure the issues didn’t surface again in Season 2. However, she said that even after hiring Ayanna Floyd-Davis, a black woman, as her new showrunner, the problems continued.

“I get a call from Ayanna saying that things are persisting, not a lot has changed in that area, but you can’t reach out, you’ve gotta sit tight, HR has to handle it. And my biggest regret is that I should have just said, ‘Forget that,’ and not trusted anybody to do my job and just reached out to Tiffany on my own, like, ‘Yo, what’s going on? What can I do? What can Lena do?’ And instead, I trusted someone else to do my job.”

Mitchell has yet to speak out on the allegations publicly.