‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Amber Portwood Weigh In On Jenelle Evans

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere on Monday night and while the cast is different from Teen Mom 2, the girls still know one another. In a new interview with E! News, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood spoke out about Jenelle Evans and her current situation.

Jenelle Evans was on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, sharing her story with viewers. The mom of three was fired last month after her husband reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, Jenelle’s children were removed from her care by CPS and are temporarily being cared for by other family members.

In the video interview, Catelynn Lowell expressed her feelings saying, “It’s a sad situation and I feel bad for her.”

Amber Portwood was a little more outspoken about things saying, “She made her decision, that’s all I got to say about that and you know obviously I don’t think it was the right one, but its not my life. I think everyone knows how I feel so that’s all I got to say about that.”

Jenelle isn’t the only cast member from the Teen Mom franchise to be let go from the show, though. Teen Mom OG lost a cast member last year when Farrah Abraham was let go. Farrah had shared her life on the show since the beginning, including an episode on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. After Farrah was let go from the show, two new cast members were added.

Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd joined the cast of Teen Mom OG last season and shared their stories. While fans were welcoming of the two new cast members, Bristol decided to end her time on the show after only one season. Cheyenne, on the other hand, decided to stay on with the show and continue sharing her story.

Teen Mom OG is back down to four cast members, but it looks like a fifth cast member may be coming to the show. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie McKee will reportedly be coming to the show, but it will be towards the end of the season. Reportedly, the Teen Mom 3 cast member will be on the show for a “trial period” according to a Radar Online source. An official announcement about the cast addition has not been made yet.

Fans can tune in to Teen Mom OG on Monday nights on MTV. Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd will all be on the show for another season.