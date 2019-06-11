‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Shows Off Her Soaking Wet, Insane Body While Wearing A White Bikini

Erica Mena is using her time in the Bahamas to show her off her flawless physique.

The Love & Hip Hop star has been sharing photos from her Bahamian getaway over the past few days, and her 4.3 million Instagram followers are seemingly loving what they see. In her latest post, Mena is wearing a Fashion Nova white bikini. The reality star’s bikini straps are clear, leaving little to the imagination as she sits in the sand. Mena’s wet skin is a golden tan as the mother of one shows off her dangerous curves. For accessories, she opted to wear yellow see-through sunglasses. Based on her caption, the shades are also from Fashion Nova. The singer and actress also wore her dark hair in a high bun, with white acrylic nails, and a pink lip gloss.

At the time of writing, the post received more than 200,000 likes from Mena’s followers. The photo also received more than 3,000 comments from fans. Mena’s fiance and fellow Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels also dipped into Mena’s comments.

“Baddest in the game!!” Samuels exclaimed.

“You look beyond amazing!!! Wow wow wow,” another follower chimed in.

Samuels also stated under Mena’s post that she, “waited till he left,” to show off her curvaceous look. On Sunday, June 9, Mena also shared another stunning swimsuit look. This time, the influencer is wearing a white and pink swimsuit from Material Gurlz. For this snapshot, Mena went for a makeup-free look as she showed off her toned stomach and belly button ring. Mena is holding her wet hair with one hand and holding her head with another. At the time of writing, the snap received more than 100,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

Mena’s steamy snaps come weeks after rumors began to swirl that she and Samuels may not be walking down the aisle after all. According to Celebrity Insider, the reality show stars were rumored to have called it quits after beginning their relationship in November 2018. Rapper Joe Budden, whose ex and baby mama Cyn Santana dated Mena back in 2013, reportedly confirmed the breakup on his podcast in late May. Budden stated that the pair ended due to Samuels texting other women behind Mena’s back. However, Mena took to her Twitter page to debunk the rumors and to confirm that she and Samuels are still going strong.

“FYI to all you flogs if my ‘Fiance’ were to EVER get caught texting any female but me he wouldn’t be able to walk right now. Believe dat! Sincerely a real crazy Latina,” Mena wrote.

Fans of both Mena and Samuels can follow the couple on their Instagram pages.