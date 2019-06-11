‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Explains Why Husband Taylor McKinney Is Frustrated By Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are learning how to cope with Ryan Edwards' drama in couple's counseling.

Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, isn’t a big fan of her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and understandably so.

During an interview with E! News on June 10, Bookout opened up about why McKinney, with whom she shares two children, has become so frustrated with Edwards before revealing that they’ve learned how to cope with McKinney’s bitterness towards Edwards in couple’s counseling.

“Taylor is very protective and so, knowing that Bentley is being affected and his wife, me, I’m being affected by this, I think he was very guarded and didn’t understand,” Bookout explained as her Teen Mom OG co-star, Cheyenne Floyd, sat at her side.

As Teen Mom OG fans well know, Edwards has been struggling with an addiction to drugs for the past couple of years and at times, he has appeared quite out-of-it on the show. In fact, during one particular episode, he was seen nodding off as he drove down a busy highway en route to his wedding with wife Mackenzie Standifer.

Not surprisingly, Edwards’ drug struggles and ongoing legal issues, which recently landed him behind bars for three months, have had a negative impact on Bookout and the 10-year-old son they share, Bentley Edwards.

While McKinney has grown frustrated with Edwards over the years, Bookout said he is not angry at her former boyfriend. Instead, he is annoyed by the fact that there is someone in the lives of Bookout and Bentley who is impacting them in a bad way and he can’t do anything about it.

Luckily, through therapy, Bookout and McKinney have learned to cope with their emotions in an effective manner.

“But really through therapy and stuff, like couple’s counseling, him understanding that when I’m talking about it or when I’m going through something or being affected by it, it’s okay for him to not doing anything but just be there,” Bookout explained.

Loading...

Bookout and McKinney have been married since October 2016 and share two children, daughter Jayde Carter, 4, and son Maverick Reed, 3.

As for Edwards, he married wife Standifer in May 2017 and in October of last year, they welcomed their first child together, son Jagger Ryan. As fans of the Teen Mom franchise may know, Standifer is also mom to a young son, Hudson, who she shares with former husband Zachary Stephens.

To see more of Bookout, McKinney, and their co-stars, including Edwards, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.