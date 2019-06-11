Julianne Hough Teaches A Sexy Dance In A Skintight Mini, Learns To Love The ‘AGT’ X Buzzer

Julianne Hough has recently been giving and taking lessons as the Dancing with the Stars pro, now a judge on America’s Got Talent (AGT), proves her mettle in her early days on the hit NBC talent show.

This weekend, as seen in a new video clip, was no exception. Jules — as she calls herself and who is now part of a hard-edged panel that includes actor-comedian Howie Mandel, reality show arbiter Simon Cowell and actress-author Gabrielle Union, the other newcomer — was given a task that may or may not have been a tough call.

In the exclusive AGT YouTube clip, the energetic 30-year-old was required to teach a rather large and very funny Japanese lady how to shimmy her entire body while giving a bit of attitude. This was something that Hough apparently had promised to do during a previous conversation.

And, as thrilled as 28-year-old Yuriyan Retriever was to accept this private dance lesson from the well-meaning expert, the skimpily dressed comedian — who was wearing a rather risqué onesie for the opportunity — was even happier to be able to hug Simon Cowell for a long time. A very long time.

But that’s what happens when you have a starring role on a show that never ceases to surprise both the audience and the judges at hand. Sometimes, the latter are even called upon to get in on an act that might seem a bit beyond comprehension.

Meanwhile, there are tricks of the AGT trade that have to be learned rather than taught. For instance, the judges are the ones who can shatter dreams by merely pressing a big button, a daunting task if ever there was one.

As seen below, Hough eventually learned how to get up the guts to hit the infamous X buzzer. Doing so does a lot to eliminate a contestant, something that naturally made this new judge nervous. However, Jules soon discovered the power of giving a hard pass by pressing the red button when undesirable AGT acts tried their best to perform on the NBC show.

I seriously can't believe that I am part of a show like @agt. Thank you to the #agt family for making me feel so welcome and invited to your twitter party tonight. I can't wait for you to see what the season brings! ???????????? — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) June 5, 2019

Jules, who isn’t afraid to show off her perfect body on social media, seems to be enjoying this new gig even though she is a dancer “at her core.” Still, the sexy blonde is excited to be expanding her horizons in her fresh venture as the ultimate arbiter of good and bad talent of all types. In fact, Hough is quite shocked that she was even given the gig in the first place. However, from all accounts, this multi-talented person is doing a bang up job.

Be sure to watch Julianne Hough judge on AGT every Tuesday at 8 p.m., ET/PT on NBC