‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Pours Water On Her Bikini-Clad Body In New Instagram Snap

Olivia Brower is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are taking notice.

On Monday, June 10, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her widely-followed account on the social media platform to share what she claimed was her “favorite shot” from the bikini-clad magazine, though she also noted that she feels that way about every snap from her rookie photo shoot. The snap was taken in The Bahamas according to its geotag, and captured the 24-year-old tilting her head back towards the golden sun and pouring refreshing water out of a large conch shell over perfectly bronzed body.

The camera caught Olivia from the torso up, revealing the skimpy gold bikini top she was wearing that left very little to the imagination. Her triangle-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, spilling cleavage and sideboob out for a seriously NSFW display. It was held up by a thin string that was tied tight around her back, accentuating her trim figure. The shot also offered a glimpse of the bombshell’s impressive abs and flat midsection, which fans also quickly took note of.

Keeping her look simple, the California beauty added only one accessory to her look — a delicate gold ring around her pinky finger that glimmered as she tilted the large shell towards her nearly naked body. Her long, brunette tresses were worn down and slicked back behind her head, damp likely from a dip in the gorgeous blue ocean behind her. She completed her stunning beach day look by rocking minimal makeup, going mostly fresh faced aside from a thick coating of mascara on her lashes.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie went absolutely wild for her latest eye-popping upload. At the time of this writing, the sexy snap has already racked up more than 4,600 likes after just three hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked “divine.”

A third fan commented that her “entire spread” in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine was “one of the best in years.”

Olivia has been dazzling her 289,000 Instagram followers with shots from her feature in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since it hit stands earlier this year in May. Another recent upload from her pages in the publication caught the model serving up a red-hot look as she lounged in the crystal clear ocean water in a seriously skimpy red bikini that sent temperatures soaring.