‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5, Episode 3 Preview: The Hunt For Althea Continues Amid New Threats

The potential for Dwight to make his 'Fear' debut in the next episode is also suggested.

Episode 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead focused on the search for Althea (Maggie Grace). In the process, radioactive walkers were discovered, as well as a new character. But, what will happen in Episode 3?

According to Carter Matt, Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 is titled “Humbug’s Gulch.” The synopsis for this episode is below.

“Dorie and June run from a threat and take shelter, but trouble arises when a misunderstanding arises with a survivor; Alicia and Morgan encounter an obstacle.”

It appears that John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) will still be on the hunt for Althea as Episode 3 progresses. However, further danger lurks for this pair and it is unclear whether they are getting any closer to locating Althea or not. The synopsis does suggest that they might be meeting a new survivor in Episode 3 as well after a “misunderstanding arises.” Once more, there is no clue as to who this new character might be.

Ryan Green / AMC

For those that are anxiously awaiting Dwight’s (Austin Amelio) appearance in Fear the Walking Dead, this could be an opportune moment for that to occur. However, previous trailers for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, show Morgan’s (Lennie James) initial interaction with Dwight, so perhaps Episode 3 will not see Dwight’s appearance after all.

Morgan is still with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead and they “encounter an obstacle.” Perhaps this is Dwight? Although, this sounds more like a physical determent and not the meeting of someone that might stop them.

As for the new threat that John and June find, there is no suggestion from the Episode 3 synopsis as to what that might be. However, Skybound has released a teaser clip for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 that might offer more insight.

Ryan Green / AMC

The latest Episode 3 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, is titled in a way that certainly suggests Dwight’s return in the next episode. However, Dwight is never seen in the trailer. Instead, an encounter with John and June shows a gun being pulled on John in what appears to be the wild west. Of course, viewers will just have to wait until Sunday night to find out if this is Dwight or not.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 16 at 9 p.m.