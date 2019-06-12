La La Anthony Rocks A Racy Swimsuit In Sexy Instagram Photo

La La Anthony is anything but modest. Today, the newest cast member of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot showed off her amazing body in a color-free Instagram offering. The popular post, which Anthony talked about by saying “some things are better in black and white,” met with significantly positive reactions.

Singer-actress Antonique Smith commented, “Sis, you slaying in any color!”

Meanwhile, Hollywood hotshot Holly Robinson Peete went on the social media post to simply state “damn” while photographer-art director Robert Ector said the subject of that same Instagram post is a “classic beauty.”

In the monochrome shot, the 35-year-old celebrity wore a scanty swimsuit that was not actually a bikini. Still, the barely there garment was very racy, allowing its wearer to show a whole lot of skin. A major cut-out in the middle revealed La La’s taut stomach, with her navel on show. The one-strapped number also showed plenty of cleavage and a lot of leg, the latter thanks to its super high cut that went all the way up to La La’s tiny waist.

Anthony posed on a bench against a solid wall in a scene in which she could have been posing in a sauna. Indeed, this beautiful subject’s long hair did seem to be wet, at least on the ends, while her cheeks looked a bit shiny.

Still, La La’s makeup was magnificent. Her eyes were smoky, her lips were moist and her eyebrows were definitely on point. Besides rocking the peek-a-boo suit, this popular fashion icon was wearing white nail polish on her perfectly manicured and very long nails that were done in the very popular coffin shape.

Within three hours of being posted, Anthony’s fresh Instagram snap received 131,466 likes from among her 8.7 million followers.

Loading...

The Brooklyn-born — or Nuyorican-born, as many New Yorkers born into a Puerto Rican family call themselves — was last seen in another bathing suit, as reported by The Inquisitr. The seductive image, which had its subject wearing a tiny bikini that looked like the Puerto Rican flag, was perhaps a bit more earth-shattering than the current one since La La’s dangerous curves were even more on show in the earlier and more colorful shot.

As The Inquisitr also noted, Anthony has been shooting her new role opposite Brian Austin Green — who plays her husband in the reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 — up north in Vancouver. In fact, the sexy and very busy lady had to commute from Canada to Brooklyn and back again to Canada for less than one day in order to take part in this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, held at the end of May.

That said, wherever this high-profile diva travels and in whatever she wears, La La Anthony will always call the Big Apple home.