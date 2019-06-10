There Was Reportedly ‘Absolutely No Drama’ Between Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods At Mutual Friend’s Party

Things were reportedly not as awkward between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods as their fans expected.

The two influencers were in the exact restaurant at the same time on Friday, June 7. HollywoodLife reports that the former besties were celebrating the birthday of their mutual friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. Tristan Thompson, who was caught cheating with Woods back in February, reportedly also made an appearance at the bash. While many fans anticipated that the reunion between Woods and Jenner would escalate drama, a source confirmed to the outlet that the two were only focused on celebrating their longtime friend.

“There is no more drama between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods and there was absolutely no drama that happened inside when they were both at Bootsy Bellows,” a source said.

“The two ladies have no problem being in the same room together. They were both there celebrating a friend’s birthday and that’s all the night was about to them.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Woods Management Group model also reportedly navigated through the party in hopes of avoiding any interaction. The two also reportedly “kept to themselves” throughout the night and left at different times. The source reports that Jenner left the party first, followed by Woods, and then Thompson. The source also stated that because Woods and Jenner run in similar circles, running into each other was inevitable.

“Kylie and Jordyn both figured the other would be there and are aware since they have the same friends it will most likely happen again,” the source said.

The run-in between Jenner and Woods was the first since the two reportedly dissolved their friendship back in February. Woods and Thompson were caught kissing at a Los Angeles party, which was one of the causes of his split with Khloe Kardashian. Shortly after the scandal broke, Woods moved out of Jenner’s home and returned back to live with her family. While they still follow each other on their respective social media pages, Woods has reportedly not had any interaction with the entire Kardashian/Jenner family.

Sources claim that Woods’ close friend Jaden Smith was one of the main reasons the former friends were able to celebrate Karanikolaou in peace. The “Icon” rapper attended the party alongside Woods and ensured that she was comfortable throughout the night.

“It’s a huge reason why Jordyn went, was because Jaden was there with her,” a source said.

While she didn’t acknowledge that she was in the same room as Jenner, Woods did share a photo of herself at her friend’s party. The model shared the photo that night with her 9.9 million followers.