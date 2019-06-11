Kylie Jenner Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Twinning Two-Piece With Her ‘Bae’

Kylie Jenner has sent out her latest update with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The photo comes with the billionaire’s signature designer finish and glam setting, but there’s a twist – intentional or not, Kylie is flashing her underwear.

On May 10, Kylie updated her account with two pictures of herself and 22-year-old Stassie. The blonde friend to Kylie appears to have joined her buddy for a round of golf. Snapped in a buggy with background greenery, Kylie and Stassie have gone stylish for their outing. The girls are twinning in matching Chanel outfits – while Kylie’s mini skirt and crop top are white, Stassie’s version is tan. The French luxury brand’s logo is clearly visible on the attire. The outfits themselves are minimal, though.

In the first snap, Stassie appears to be pulling up her skirt – she’s looking down at it. Kylie, meanwhile, is gazing into the distance. The camera has taken in Kylie’s super-flat tummy, but it’s likewise caught this star flashing her white panties. The second snap avoids the wardrobe malfunction. Here, the two are facing one another and posing with kiss-like faces.

Fortunately, the BFF vibes and eye-catching glam seem to have taken priority over the wardrobe malfunction in the comments section.

“ya’ll need to reunite more often a fire duo,” one fan wrote.

Another fan seemed a touch envious of the Chanel.

“When fashion nova remake this somebody let me know cute AF,” they wrote.

Kylie’s golf update marks the seventh post dedicated to Stassie within the space of one day. Earlier today, the Kylie Skin founder took to Instagram to show a bikini bicycle getup with her friend. Chanel was once again present with the footwear, although the Burberry hats and thong swimwear somewhat overshadowed the designer sneakers.

Activity around Stassie largely seems to have stemmed from the YouTuber and Good American squad member’s recent birthday – Stassie’s 22nd hasn’t come low-key. Kylie threw her friend a giant bash alongside celebrating at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles, California on Friday.

These two go way back. Kylie and Stassie have been friends for nine years. They first met at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, per Page Six. As part of her birthday outpouring of love towards Stassie, Kylie sent out Instagram story snaps and videos of the pair over the years – pictures showed Kylie as a teenager with her socialite friend.

Today’s wardrobe malfunction doesn’t seem to have been an issue with the star who likely vets all of her pictures before posting them. The update racked up over 1.7 million likes within two hours.