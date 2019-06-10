Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Spills Out Of Stylish Bikini

Devon Windsor can’t wait for the release of her upcoming swimsuit collection and she has been teasing her fans with sneak peeks from the pieces so that her Instagram followers know what to expect. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a stylish bikini that is bound to leave swimsuit-lovers dying to see more.

In the snapshot in question, the 25-year-old model is posing waist-deep in the crystal-clear waters of an ocean as she rocks a white two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire bra featuring two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and boasts a low-cut neckline that plunges deep into her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage and flatter her figure. Windsor teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame and features similarly thick side straps that showcase her wide hips and incredibly toned abs. According to the hashtags Windsor included with her caption, she is wearing the Beverly Top matched with the Sienna Bottom from the collection, which will be featured just in time for the summer.

The St. Louis native completed her glamorous look with a straw hat that helps protect the model’s face from the glaring sun while adding a sophisticated touch to the outfit. The website for the Devon Windsor beachwear states that the brand is coming in summer 2019, but doesn’t get more specific than that.

Windsor is kneeling in the white sand in the shallow waters of the ocean as she looks to her left at a point off-camera. The model is shooting a watchful gaze while maintaining her lips closed as if absorbed in thoughts or admiration. Windsor appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a more natural look. Her blonde hair is wet under her hat and down, cascading over her shoulders and onto her back.

The post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,000 likes and nearly 100 comments within just a few hours of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique and share their admiration for Windsor, and also to compliment her upcoming swimwear collection.

“You are such an icon!!!,” one user wrote.

“Ooooo Fabulous can’t WAIT,” another one shared.

“Everything looks amazing already omg,” another one chimed in.