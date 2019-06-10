Lisa Vanderpump Suggests Bravo Didn’t Want To Focus On The ‘Positive’ Aspects Of Her Life In New Twitter Post

Lisa Vanderpump wasn't too happy with Bravo TV's edits of 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t appear to be too happy with the footage Bravo TV chose to air of her life throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following her exit from the series earlier this month, which came after several weeks of turmoil with her co-stars on the show, Vanderpump took to her Twitter page, where she responded to a fan who said they were happy to see Bravo TV shared a post on their website about a positive aspect of Vanderpump’s life.

“Nice to finally see Bravo share something positive about LVP!” the fan wrote.

“I know right!” Vanderpump agreed.

In Bravo TV’s post, Vanderpump’s fight for LGBTQ rights was spotlighted, as was her recent appearance at the L.A. Pride event in West Hollywood, California.

As fans of Vanderpump well know, Vanderpump is a very busy woman outside of her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and frequently fights for the rights of the LGBTQ community, as well as the rights of animals. However, aside from a brief moment that featured Vanderpump celebrating a law being passed to ban the sale of cat and dog meat, fans didn’t see a lot of that aspect of Vanderpump’s life. Instead, Season 9 seemed to focus on the drama surrounding a Radar Online story about Dorit Kemsley that Vanderpump was accused of leaking.

Vanderpump was accused of leaking the negative story about Kemsley to Radar Online in an early episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and last month, she was seen taking a lie detector test to prove she did not call the outlet and share the story. Still, Vanderpump’s co-stars weren’t sold on the idea of her innocence and continued to speak about the way in which she was involved.

During an interview a few days ago, Vanderpump said she was happy to be moving on from the show after nine seasons.

“I never wanted to make a career as a “housewife,” Vanderpump told Hollywood Life on June 7. “I had 35 restaurants prior to that. I was pretty philanthropic all those years. So no, I don’t want to be defined as a housewife as much as I’ve loved and enjoyed many, many moments there and this can be a fantastic platform and I have an incredible relationship with Bravo, but I’m not going to be defined.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.