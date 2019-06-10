Lisa Rinna, 55, Does A Sexy Dance In Tiny Black Swimsuit To Celebrate Pride Month

Lisa Rinna is showing off her killer dance moves to celebrate Pride month.

At 55-years-old, Rinna still has one of the best bodies in the business and she’s not afraid to show it off in a number of sexy outfits including bikinis and other NSFW ensembles. She also flaunts her figure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and one thing is for sure — Lisa always looks flawless. But it’s her latest snapshot that really has her followers’ pulses racing.

In the short video clip posted to her account, Rinna flaunts her incredible figure in a skintight black swimsuit that hugs her every curve. The mother of two’s insanely toned body is fully on display in the clip with her toned and tanned legs and her long and lean arms the center of the photo. Rinna wears her short, brunette locks down as well as a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and eyeshadow.

The RHOBH star shows fans her skilled dance moves while rubbing her hands all over her body and dancing to Madonna’s hit song, “Express Yourself.” In the caption of the image, Lisa wishes friends a Happy Pride month, which is celebrated in June. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Rinna rave reviews with over 669,000 views and well over 4,000 comments.

While most of Lisa’s followers took to the post to gush over her amazing swimsuit body, countless others took to the post to wish Lisa a happy Pride month as well. Of course, there were other fans who had no words and just commented with various emojis.

“She’s actually at a healthy weight and looks fabulous,” one follower commented on the post.

“You still got it Lisa get it girl get it girl.”

“What kind of workouts do you do? You look great,” another user wrote along with a series of emojis.

Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that the brunette beauty debuted a new look for the Beverly Hills reunion special. Following the filming, Lisa, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp all enjoyed dinner in West Hollywood where Lisa looked almost unrecognizable. In the images captured from the evening, the 55-year-old can be seen rocking a short blonde wig that falls to her shoulders.

She wore her short tresses down and slightly wavy for the occasion, while also sporting a face full of makeup. Her makeup look consisted of eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, and lip gloss. Of course, the fashionista also looked dressed to impress for the event, rocking a curve-hugging black dress that hit just above her knees. She paired her look with a black jacket, black purse, and a pair of white sneakers.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday evenings.