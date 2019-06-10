Celine Dion Leaves Las Vegas Residency On A Heartwarming High Note

Celine Dion said goodbye to her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum on Saturday night. The Caesars Palace venue was as packed as it always has been whenever this legendary crooner hit that stage, just as she has done for the past 16 years. But June 8 was to be the Canadian songstress’s last performance in Sin City, at least as far as this assignment was concerned.

The comments came rushing in on social media as a solid way to salute this legendary artist, wishing her good luck for the future while sharing memories of her Las Vegas run.

For instance, one Instagram fan wrote, “I have so many feelings in my heart right now! Help me deal with them! I love you Celine and I will miss you in Las Vegas!” This heartfelt message was followed by three red emoji hearts.

This past week or so in the days leading up to her final goodbye, Celine’s voice was also was enjoyed by fellow celebrities. They, too, were eager to take in one of her last performances at Caesars Palace. Among them, Robin Roberts stopped by, as well as Kelly Clarkson, who Celine made it a point to mention on Twitter.

Then, on that final night, Dion’s three kids from the 51-year-old’s 22-year marriage to the late Rene Angelil — including 18-year-old Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, age eight — took to The Colosseum stage to congratulate their legendary mother by presenting her with two bouquets of long-stemmed, red roses.

For her final bow, Celine wore an Elvis-worthy outfit as she wished everyone good tidings. Made of sparkly silver threads, the glamorous gown with its strategic cutouts and its plunging neckline enjoyed a rather unexpected, permanently attached cape. That very cape looked like angel’s wings when this diva spread her arms out wide to thank her Las Vegas audience one last time.

Flying On My Own (Live from Las Vegas)… Enjoy! Bonne écoute !

-Team Céline #FOMO pic.twitter.com/19GOlcHsrw — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 9, 2019

See Celine’s very last moments on stage at The Colosseum at @CaesarsPalace Saturday night ???? ???? // Voyez les tous derniers moments de Céline sur la scène du The Colosseum at @CaesarsPalace samedi soir ???? ???? – Team Céline pic.twitter.com/vnytYzR7rw — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 10, 2019

16 years ago Celine started her first residency in Las Vegas… throwback to her opening night in 2003. Only 4 more shows to go! // Il y a 16 ans Céline commençait sa résidence à Las Vegas… souvenirs de la première de A New Day en 2003. Il ne reste que 4 spectacles! – Team Céline pic.twitter.com/ei67ppHEf3 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 4, 2019

On Twitter, as seen above, Celine Dion showed off her very first Colosseum performance. She rocked a short hairdo back then, and she dressed in a plain white shirt, a pair of pants with suspenders and wingtip shoes, an ensemble that was far less provocative than her wardrobe of recent years. Yet, back then, her voice was just as enchanting as it is now. As seen by Dion’s many fans who have weighed in on social media about her exit from the so-called Entertainment Capital of the World, her audience could never get enough of her entertaining ways.

And so, during that last performance, Celine Dion sang her new song, “Flying On My Own.” Seen above, no doubt this anthem will become a bit hit like so many others born and bred by Ms. Dion. Indeed, the memorable anthem was an emotional tribute to where this huge talent had been and to where she was going as the top rate artist got ready to leave Las Vegas to go on to her next event.