Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Skintight Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian hit up the streets of Los Angeles in style today.

Fresh off the heels of the birth of baby number four, Kardashian got some much-needed fresh air. New photos published by The Daily Mail show the mother of four flaunting her amazing figure in yet another sexy outfit. According to the outlet, Kardashian was out about in LA this afternoon, where she was running a few errands. Her day-out featured a sexy look that left little to the imagination of bystanders.

Along with a skintight taupe colored bodysuit, Kardashian also rocked a sultry skirt. For the look, Kim went braless in the the body suit while also flashing a little but of side-boob to the camera. Her toned arms are fully on display in the look that she paired with a light-colored snakeskin skirt that features a thigh-high slit while showing off plenty of leg for the cameras.

She matched the snakeskin skirt with a phone case of the same pattern and appeared to have a serious look on her face during the outing. In usual Kim K form, the mother of four wore her long, black locks straight and slicked back along with a face full of makeup complete with highlighter, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The look was completed with a small silver ring and pair of flip flops.

And the mom-only outing comes on the heels of Kardashian posting the first up-close picture of her family’s latest arrival, Psalm West. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of child number four. In the sweet little snapshot, the 4-week-old is seen in an all-white onesie as he takes a nap. The newborn has his hands behind his head and appears to be totally relaxed in the image.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Kim a crazy amount of attention with over 4 million likes and 39,000-plus comments. This is not the first photo of the baby that Kim has shared with followers. According to People, the reality star shared the first photo of the baby on May 17. The post showed a text message from Kanye West along with a photo of Psalm all bundled up in a number of blankets.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Of course, the photo famously came under scrutiny because he crib was filled with a number of soft objects, including crib bumpers, and social media users feared that the baby could be a victim of SIDS because of it. Soon after the controversy, a source close to Kim broke their silence, saying that the photo was staged and Kardashian knows how a baby should sleep.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently airing on Sunday evenings on E!