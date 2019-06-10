Why Isn’t NeNe Leakes Filming ‘RHOA’ Season 12? Her Rep Shares Surprising News

NeNe Leakes is not yet in production with her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is currently in production on the upcoming 12th season but so far, NeNe Leakes has not joined them for filming.

Although one recent report suggested Leakes had been banned from filming new episodes of the show, her rep denied the report on June 7, telling Us Weekly magazine that despite the shocking rumor, there is “absolutely no truth” to news of Leakes supposedly being kept away from production. That said, Leakes’ rep went on to confirm her client was not yet in production on Season 12.

“The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract,” the rep confirmed.

While the rep denied that Leakes was being banned from filming on Season 12, her lack of a contract isn’t the best news. After all, filming is already underway and she didn’t leave off in the best place after Season 11. As fans will recall, Leakes feuded with her co-stars heavily during the finale episode after being surprised by a cameo appearance from Kenya Moore. Then, after the reunion taping, Leakes unfollowed the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, aside from Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe.

Although Andy Cohen claimed he was also unfollowed by Leakes during an episode of his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Leakes denied having done so on Twitter.

“I was NEVER following @andy on Instagram,” Leakes tweeted. “He wasn’t following me or any housewives! He knows this! In fact i texted him and asked, why did u say that on WWHL when we don’t follow each other! ALL FACTS! Now go ask him! I NEVER need to lie. For what?”

According to a report from Hollywood Life on June 9, Leakes is extremely disappointed that she hasn’t yet been able to reunite with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars as they film Season 12 but feels that it is extremely important for her to “be compensated fairly.”

“After all, she’s an OG Housewife and knows her worth and won’t settle for what doesn’t work contractually for her,” a source close to the production said.

As fans well know, Leakes was one of the original wives of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when the series first began airing and has been seen in every season of the show, aside from Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.