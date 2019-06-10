Meghan Markle Had ‘Very Difficult’ Time Leaving Baby Archie For Trooping the Colour Parade

Meghan Markle reportedly experienced some separation anxiety when leaving baby Archie to attend the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

“She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen.”

Meghan, 37, has only been a mom for a little over a month, so it is understandable that it would hard for her to leave him.

The duchess made her first public appearance since giving birth when she stepped out with Prince Harry for Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday celebration.

“Meghan loved seeing all the other royal children and was doting on them,” the insider said, adding that she played with children “throughout the day.”

The source also said that Meghan had “always been great with kids, but seemed to gravitate to them more” during the festivities.

Meghan looked lovely in a navy blue dress reportedly designed by Clare Waight Keller, which included a matching Noel Stewart hat. She accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings.

For her first appearance since becoming a mom, Meghan kept her makeup natural, going with a light brow, natural blush and a pink color on her lips. She wore her hair up in a bun for the occasion.

The duchess also seemed to be wearing a new ring. The Sun reported that Meghan wore a “push present” ring along with her engagement ring and wedding band. While it was hard to tell exactly what the ring looked like from photos from the event, it appeared to be a simple band of diamonds.

Harry has been busier with his royal engagements since becoming a father. He went to Italy for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup just a few days after Archie was born. Apparently, Meghan was not the only one who had difficulty leaving the little one behind.

“Harry left for Italy and it was very difficult for him to leave Archie and Meghan,” a source told Us Weekly. “He wants to spend every second he can with them.”

The two are enjoying the joys of parenthood. Meghan is reportedly breastfeeding, and Harry’s duties include changing diapers, Elle magazine reported. Harry wants to be as “involved as possible,” and while he is exhausted, he is “enjoying every minute” of fatherhood. Meghan has allegedly gained a sense of “authentic peacefulness” since having Archie, a source told the magazine.