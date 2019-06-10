Nina Dobrev Flaunts Sailor-Style Cleavage In Push-Up Bikini With Three Girlfriends

Nina Dobrev’s name may come tied to The Vampire Diaries, but her latest Instagram update is all about the sailor life. The 30-year-old has taken to the platform for an eye-catching snap with three girlfriends, and it’s offering fans plenty to look at.

On June 10, Nina updated her account. She posted two snaps. The first showed her lying outdoors on a wooden deck with three girlfriends. The Canadian actress was bikini-clad in pillar-box reds. Likewise, her pals. Between them though, the girls and their swimwear showed halterneck, bandeau, and crop top-style bikinis. All four friends seemed to have opted for a little cleavage display. Well, that and some super-stylish headwear.

While Nina pulled off the full sailor look with a nautical-style cap in whites, black, and golds, her crew threw out other headwear. The girls were snapped smiling and seeming to be having the time of their lives. Looking bronzed, toned, feminine, and enviably carefree, the foursome seemed to be flying the flag for summer.

Nina’s second snap honed in with one friend – Alisia Sophia was tagged. This selfie didn’t show the girls’ entire faces, but it managed to capture the laid-back feel. Nina’s pushed-up cleavage was markedly notable here. For a snap with zero evidence of the ocean, this nautical update is getting picked up on, though.

“Ay ay captain!” one fan wrote.

Another fan appeared to be missing The Vampire Diaries.

“I so wish the vampire diaries would come back,” they wrote.

Nina’s acting credits span beyond the much-loved supernatural drama, though. This actress’ portfolio includes television roles in Degrassi: The Next Generation, Family Guy, and The American Mall. Over in the movie world, Dobrev has featured in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Run This Town.

With a high-profile Hollywood status, Nina is a popular Instagram face. Her account showcases a mixture of vibes – from red carpet appearances and Coachella visits, to outdoor pool shots and food snaps. There does, however, appear to be a recurring nautical theme for Nina. Recent snaps have shown the actress in ocean or yacht settings.

Today’s update racked up over 262,000 likes within five hours of being posted. Over 690 comments were left.

“Loving tha captain,” one fan wrote.

Many fans sent positive replies in non-Anglophone languages.

Nina has 17.9 million Instagram followers. She is followed by a plethora of celebrity faces including Vanessa Hudgens, Priyanka Chopra, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Thorne. Television faces including Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Orange Is The New Black‘s Ruby Rose also keep tabs on her.