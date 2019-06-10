‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Rocks Barlety-There Bathing Suit On Instagram

Camille Kostek is showing off her famous supermodel body on social media again.

On Monday, the Sports Illustrated cover girl took to her Instagram account to flaunt some serious skin in a barely-there leopard print one-piece bathing suit.

In the photo, Camille is seen sporting the very high-cut swimwear, which is strapless and puts her ample cleavage on full display. The suit also helps Kostek show off her lean arms, flat tummy, and killer hips.

The model has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulders. She has sand matted to her arms and legs as she picks up a large shell and holds it to her ear. Camille looks off to the side and poses for the silly, yet sexy, photograph.

Kostek also dons a natural makeup look in the snapshot, which includes a deep tan all over her body, a bronzed glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light berry color on her lips. Her eyes seem to be bare as she sports a fresh face.

In the background of the photo the gorgeous white-sand beach can be seen, as well as waves crashing into the shore.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek has been spending a ton of time with her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, now that he’s officially retired from the NFL.

The couple was recently seen at a party together celebrating the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which Kostek covered, and onlookers said the couple couldn’t stay away from each other.

“They were obsessed with each other. I can’t express enough how happy they looked. You could tell he was really proud and excited for her,” the source told Page Six.

Loading...

The pair are known for being very affectionate with one another and are often seen showing PDA at events and in their photos.

When Gronkowski announced his retirement, Kostek took to social media to gush over her boyfriend, revealing how proud she was of the career he’s had.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level,” Kostek wrote on social media, adding a series of photos of herself and her football-playing boyfriend.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek by following the model on Instagram.