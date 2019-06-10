‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Samantha Hoopes Rocks Tiny Black Bikini, Showing Off Cleavage & Baby Bump

She may have a bun in the oven right now, but that hasn’t stopped Samantha Hoopes from flaunting her incredible bikini body on Instagram.

As fans of the blonde bombshell know, Hoopes is nearing the end of her pregnancy. The Sports Illustrated model has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy and growing belly in a number of beautiful and raw photos. In the most recent image posted to her account, Hoopes shows a lot of skin and her fans are absolutely loving it.

In the stunning shot, Samantha is only visible from her waist to her pursed lips. The supermodel appears to snap a selfie for her 1 million-plus followers while showing off her gorgeous figure in the process. While clad in a black bikini with little silver rings running up and down the side of the suit, Samantha shows off plenty of cleavage to fans, almost spilling out of the top.

Also on display in the photo is Hoopes’ growing baby bump that is at the center of the snapshot. In the caption of the image, Hoopes says that she cannot believe that she will get to meet her precious child in just 77 days. And since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the Sports Illustrated stunner plenty of attention with over 6,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

While some followers took to the photo to tell Samantha congratulations on the baby, countless others couldn’t help but chime in on her amazing bikini body. Of course, a few fans had no words for the post and simply commented with various emojis.

“If it’s wrong to call a pregnant woman sexy I don’t ever want to be right! Lol. You’ve never taken a bad picture in your life, have you?” one follower wrote on the post.

“You r sooo beautifully sexy n hot mmmuah.”

“Wish you the best with the new one. Very beautiful Sam!,” one more user chimed in.

But while she has been sharing a ton of photos of her pregnant body, Hoopes has also been delighting her fans with throwbacks every once and a while. As The Inquisitr shared last week, the 28-year-old shared a bikini-clad throwback with her followers. In the shot, Sam strikes a pose in a skimpy leopard print bikini that shows off her toned and tanned body to fans. In the caption of the post, she jokes that this is the last time that she was able to see her belly button and her waist.

In the coming weeks, it’s safe to say that Hoopes will continue to treat fans to both throwback photos as well as baby bump ones.