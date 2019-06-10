Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curvy Backside In Skin-Tight Pink Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is a perfect ten in her latest social media photo, and her followers went wild after the reality star flashed her famous curves in a skimpy little outfit.

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian posted a brand new photo of herself to promote her makeup collaboration with her sister, Kylie Jenner. In the sexy snapshot, Khloe shows off her hourglass figure in a skin-tight baby pink bodysuit.

The reality star is seen turned the side in the photo, as she runs her hands down her thighs. The form fitting outfit puts all of Khloe’s curves on display, including her famous backside, long legs, and her ample cleavage.

Kardashian has her shoulder length blonde hair parted to the side and styled in full strands. She sports a deep tan all over her body, and rocks a full face of makeup for the snap.

Khloe’s glam look includes a shimmering glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dark pink eye shadow, and a glossy pink lip color.

Kardashian accessorizes with her signature large hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and a pair of clear heels.

The photo was such a hit that many of Khloe’s friends such as Larsa Pippen, Andrew Fitzsimons, Khadijah Haqq, are more left comments showing their appreciation for her super sexy look.

Khloe Kardashian’s collaboration with Kylie Jenner comes just after it was reported that Kylie and her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, were on the path to reconciliation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn sparked controversy within the family when she allegedly hooked up with Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

However, sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe will be fine if Kylie wants to reunite with Jordyn. However, Kardashian will allegedly not offer her own forgiveness to Woods following the cheating scandal.

“Khloe would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family,” an insider told the outlet.

“She was so hurt by that entire situation and is just finally feeling a bit more moved on from it. Khloe currently has no interest in forgiving Jordyn for what she did and has no interest in having her be a part of her life again,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.