Olivia Culpo Goes Braless In See-Through Robe In Sexy New Photo

Olivia Culpo has been crowned No. 1 on the list of Maxim’s Hot 100 women. The Sports Illustrated model showed off her cover for the magazine on social media this week, and her fans gushed over the sexy photo.

On Monday, Culpo took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been named the sexiest woman by Maxim, and flaunted her figure on the cover of the publication.

In the photograph, Culpo goes completely braless and wears nothing but a pair of tiny white panties and a see-through robe.

The ensemble left very little to the imagination as the model’s bare chest, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs were on full display in the sexy snapshot.

Culpo has her at shoulder length, dark hair parted to the side and styled in full, straight strands for the magazine. She dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and pink blush. The model adds to her glam look with a shimmering highlighter, and a baby pink color on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Culpo gushes over being chosen by the magazine, revealing that it was very “meaningful” to be on the cover where so many successful and inspiring women have been in the past.

As previously stated by The Inquisitr, Culpo was recently mentioned in a report by Page Six, where the outlet predicted who Bradley Cooper’s next girlfriend may be.

The actor and his longtime love, Irina Shayk, recently split after four years together, and fans are very interested to see who he will date next.

Although Cooper’s A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, seems to be the front runner in the fans’ hearts, Culpo was also mentioned as a possible good match for Cooper.

Loading...

Culpo comes from a large, tight-knit family, which is something that Cooper has revealed is important to him in the past. She also loves sports, which is another one of the actor’s interests.

In addition, Culpo is a former Miss Universe winner, and the actor has a history of dating total knockouts, such as Shayk. Culpo is also a skilled cello player and singer, which could prove to be a perfect pairing for Cooper whenever he’s ready to date again.

Culpo is also currently single following her split with NFL star, Danny Amendola.

Fans can see more of Culpo by following the supermodel on her Instagram account.