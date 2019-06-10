Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Major Underboob In NSFW Green Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is doing what she does best by showing off her bikini body to her legion of fans.

As fans of the mother of two know, Tammy regularly shows off her flawless figure in a number of different, sexy photos on Instagram. While most of these sexy snaps included bikini-clad photos, plenty of others simply showed off her body in other scandalous outfits. In the most recent short clip posted for her nearly 10 million followers, Hembrow sizzles in a barely-there bikini.

The clip starts off with the 25-year-old showing off the front of her swimsuit to fans. The stunner is all smiles as she looks into the camera while sporting an incredibly skimpy green bikini. The top of the suit barely even covers Tammy’s chest, and she shows off plenty of underboob and cleavage to followers. Also on display in the photo are Hembrow’s toned and tanned abs — something that her social media followers know she has worked so hard for.

The bottom of the bikini also leaves virtually nothing to the imagination as it features stringed sides that accentuate Hembrow’s long and lean legs. Toward the end of the video, the blonde-haired beauty does a twirl for the camera, showing off her backside in the thonged swimsuit. As usual, the mother of two looks stunning while wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

It comes as no shock that Hembrow’s post has earned her rave reviews with over 187,000 likes in addition to 1,700-plus comments. Some took to the post to let the YouTube star know that she looks beautiful, while countless others commented on her insane bikini body.

“You’re a beautiful woman Front Side and Back Side. Donjor,” one follower commented with a red heart emoji.

“It’s not just your body, but your brains that make you a Goddess Tammy,” wrote another.

“You work hard for that body,” another user wrote with a series of emoji.

Loading...

Luckily for her fans, Tammy posts a number of photos each week and most of them are incredibly sexy. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Tammy showed off her stunning figure in another sultry snapshot. In the image, Hembrow appears front and center, showing off her flawless face for the camera. The stunner appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the image, aside from some clear lipgloss. Her big blue eyes are on display in the image, and she wears her blonde locks down and curly. Though she’s only visible from the chest up, Hembrow still shows off plenty of cleavage to her loyal fans.

Be sure to follow the fitness model’s Instagram account to stay up to date with all of her posts.