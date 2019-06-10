Kourtney Kardashian Sparkles In Skimpy Bikini On The Beach

Kourtney Kardashian is stunning in her latest social media post. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunts her incredible curves in a racy new video, and her fans can’t get enough.

On Monday, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a new clip of her getting sexy in the ocean. The mother of three flaunts her flawless figure in a purple bikini that sparkles in the video.

Kourtney’s lean legs, flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage are all on full display in the video as she lays in the sand and lets the waves wash over her.

The Poosh founder sports a deep tan all over her body in the video, and also dons a pair of sparkling, dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Kourtney appears to wear a full face of makeup in the video, which includes a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, pink blush, and a light pink color on her plump lips.

Fans can hear the wind blowing in the clip, as well as the waves crashing in over Kourtney’s super-toned body. The 40-year-old reality star seems to be proving every day that she’s still got her sex appeal, and she doesn’t plan on losing it anytime soon.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney appeared on Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as she dished on her vacation to Mexico with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, model Sofia Richie.

Kourtney told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she had a fantastic time on vacation with Scott, Sofia, and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kourtney said of spending time with Sofia.

Loading...

She added that she stayed in a three-bedroom villa with the kids, while Scott and Sofia stayed together in a different building.

Kris later revealed she was worried about Kourtney getting hurt in the situation.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening?” Kris said in a confessional.

“My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott,” the mother of six later told her daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian. “Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

Fans can see more of Kourtney by following her on Instagram.