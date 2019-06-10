Kylie Jenner & Blonde BFF Straddle Bicycle In Thong Bikinis And Burberry Hats

Kylie Jenner spent most of yesterday throwing out celebratory birthday posts for Anastasia Karanikolaou – the 22-year-old blonde took was honored with no less than five updates from her friend Kylie on June 9. Clearly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t done showing Instagram how these two hang.

On June 10, Kylie updated her Instagram. Two eye-popping snaps showed the pair straddling a bicycle in a sheltered setting. While a spare bicycle did seem available, it looked like the 21-year-old makeup mogul and her pal were willing to share the same two-wheeler. With Stassie in front and Kylie behind, the two posed up close.

Fans are likely noticing the outfits, though. The friends wore nothing but black bikinis, white sneakers, and trendy headwear. While Stassie wore a side boob-flashing halterneck bikini, Kylie had gone more bandeau style in a revealing strappy upper. The two found similar ground when it came to the bikini lowers, though –both appeared to be thonged.

A Kardashian-Jenner update isn’t complete without a little designer gear, though. Today’s monogram display came courtesy of British high-end designer Burberry. While Kylie wore a bucket-style hat from the brand, her friend donned a visor. A beady eye will likely also have noticed the stylish Chanel sneakers. The snaps showed the girls pouting at the camera, smiling, and Kylie almost appearing to tug at Karanikolaou’s thong.

With their legs, stomachs, chests, and booties on show, Kylie and Stassie have offered plenty to look at. Likewise, an insight into how the world’s youngest billionaire spends her free time.

Fans have been responding.

“This friendship gives me life,” one user wrote.

“Queen” was another comment.

The recent explosion of Stassie on Kylie’s Instagram seems to have been the first manifestation of a BFF status since Kylie’s friendship with model Jordyn Woods appeared to cease in February. The 21-year-old SECNDNTURE founder is still followed by Jenner, but her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appears to have strained the former friendship. While TMZ reported both Jordyn and Kylie attending Stassie’s birthday party at Bootsy Bellows last Friday, little evidence has surfaced to suggest any reconciliation.

Less about the cocktails and more about the bicycles and designer accessories, today’s snap is nonetheless proving a headline-maker. The first of Kylie’s two pictures was also reposted to Stassie’s Instagram. Kylie’s own post had racked up over 1.7 million likes within two hours of going live.

Kylie has 137 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Kylie should follow her Instagram or tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.