Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Flaunts Cleavage In Birthday Selfies

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her enviable body in a series of photos uploaded to Instagram on Monday.

The actress wore a tiny red bikini top in the snaps, in which she was smiling for the camera. She wore large sunglasses with what looked like minimal makeup and nude lip color. She accessorized the look with gold earrings with her hair falling loosely over her shoulders.

“Birthday selfies,” the model captioned in the photo.

Fans of the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star loved the beauty’s selfies, with many of them wishing her a happy birthday as well as commenting on how fantastic she looked for her age.

The Estée Lauder model shared some of her secrets for keeping her body looking great. In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, she said she devoted time to exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to relax.

Hurley said she started each day with two cups of warm water as a way to hydrate her body first thing. She also eats a fairly normal diet and tends to stay away from gimmicks or fads.

As far as exercise goes, the model does yoga and pilates, but she also enjoys getting out and walking every day. She said she walks her dogs every morning after breakfast and that is enough to get her heart rate up.

Whatever she is doing appears to be working.

The birthday selfies are some of several Hurley has posted recently showing off her fabulous figure. Over the weekend, the star posted a photo of herself wearing a classic bikini embellish with jewels.

Earlier in the month, the mother of one shared a snap of her “favorite” bikini, which happened to be a cheetah-print number by her very own swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

But Hurley isn’t just about the bikini.

Last week, the actress also shared that she is slated to play villain Morgan le Fay in the third season of Marvel’s Runaways, which is available on Hulu.

Executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb told Variety magazine that Hurley was joining the Marvel Universe and “we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters.”

Writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said they were excited to tell more Runaways stories, adding that the third season would be a “magical” time as the connection to the Marvel universe is deepened, per Deadline.