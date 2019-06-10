Bella Hadid Pulls Down Pants To Show Her Pink Thong, Instagram Literally Loses It

Bella Hadid’s social media grip is getting stronger by the day. The 22-year-old’s latest Instagram update has already been liked by Kylie Jenner, although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t responded like some of Bella’s other fans.

On June 10, the supermodel updated her Instagram. The video appeared to come from a Vogue photo shoot. Bella had been shot outdoors in ocean settings. Artsy, sun-drenched, and featuring crashing waves, the footage showed Bella amid nature. While parts of the video saw the model clad in a black swimsuit with a white T-shirt, the majority of the footage came with pinks. Bella was wearing pink cargo pants and a matching swimsuit that showed off her insane physique.

Viewers won’t need to wait long to see the video’s cheekiest moment. As she stands above the water, Bella strikes a goddess-like pose before pulling her pants down to expose her thong-clad rear. Bella is also seen looking right into the camera and smiling alongside gazing into the distance.

Whether mistaking Bella for her sister Gigi or finding themselves accidentally “clicking,” Instagram isn’t coping.

“I just double clicked like 5 times. Oops,” one fan wrote.

“wut i thought it was gigi for a second,” another commented.

One fan appeared to be struggling when it came to typing out their comment in correct English.

“Oml ksksksksks am I the one here that is feeling blessed,” they wrote.

Once lower-profile compared to her older sister Gigi, Bella is fast rising as the “it” girl of the moment. This Amazonian-limbed beauty is now a style queen, fashion icon, and full-blown A-lister. Earlier this year, Bella attended the celebrity-studded 2019 Met Gala. Given that the exclusive event hosted stars such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga, fans don’t need to be told that getting an invite is a status symbol in itself.

Bella also makes headlines for her relationship with The Weeknd. While this couple isn’t photographed together too often, their street snaps do make headlines. Bella is also known for her close friendship with fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner. In May, the two were snapped sipping champagne off a mega yacht in Monaco.

Today’s video had racked up over 200,000 views within two hours of going live. The tasteful and ultimately very beautiful shoot also brought in over 380 comments within the same time frame.

Bella has 24.7 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by high profile celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Chrissy Teigen.