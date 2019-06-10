‘Maxim’ Bomshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Tiny Snakeskin Bikini

Kara Del Toro is loving the snakeskin pattern lately.

The Maxim model is always one to post NSFW photos on her Instagram account, including ones of herself clad in the skimpiest of bikinis. This past weekend, the bombshell rocked a snakeskin patterned one-piece swimsuit and then earlier today, she showed off her figure in another snakeskin print. In the new photo posted for her 1 million-plus followers, Kara looks absolutely stunning during a beach-side outing.

In the image, a sliver of the ocean is visible just behind Kara, who leans against a white- and blue-colored marble wall and looks incredible in the process. The supermodel sits down with her legs in front of her and rests one arm on her knee. In the snapshot, Kara has her toned and tanned body on full display in the tiniest snakeskin print swimsuit. Kara nearly pops out of the minuscule bikini top while showing off ample amounts of cleavage to fans.

The bottom of the swimsuit is just as sexy as the top. It features thin straps and a circular metal clasp that hits at her hips. She wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved in the image while appearing to go makeup-free in the snapshot. Kara completes the look with a long, silver chained heart necklace that hits just above her chest.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Kara rave reviews with over 6,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to comment on Kara’s flawless figure while countless others just let her know that they are huge fans of hers.

“Perfect body for summer,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Just look at that body. You go babes.”

“Such a perfect pic,” one more user chimed in.

As mentioned before, Kara has been delighting her fans with a number of bikini photos on her Instagram account including one in a snakeskin one-piece. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kara posted four different photos of herself getting her daily dose of Vitamin C at a restaurant. In front of the model sits a plate full of oranges and Kara is all smiles while sitting in a chair with a piece of fruit in hand.

Though she is sitting down in the image, Kara’s stunning body is on full display in a sexy snakeskin swimsuit that leaves almost nothing to the imagination, with the 25-year-old spilling out of the impossibly small top. So far, that sultry photo has earned the beauty over 180-plus comments.

One thing is for sure — it’s only a matter of time before Kara stuns in another Instagram post.