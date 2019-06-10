‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Comments On Lisa Vanderpump Quitting ‘RHOBH’

What does Billie Lee think of her SUR boss's decision?

Billie Lee is supportive of Lisa Vanderpump’s decision to quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While attending the L.A. Pride Festival and Parade in West Hollywood, California on Friday, June 7, Lee spoke to Us Weekly about her thoughts on Vanderpump’s exit from the show and said she was “so happy” to see her SUR Restaurant boss move on from the series after nine seasons.

“She deserves some time off. Like, she didn’t even have time to mourn her brother,” Lee explained to the magazine. “She’s trying to save dogs. She’s trying to do good. And these people are dragging her down. And it’s, like, yeah, you may feel uncomfortable through this experience with the whole PuppyGate thing. But guess what, [she’s] trying to save a dog.”

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a negative story to Radar Online, and even after taking and passing a lie detector test, her co-stars weren’t convinced of her innocence. So, rather than continue to make herself susceptible to her co-star’s allegations as the series continues, Vanderpump chose to instead call it quits with the series for good.

While Vanderpump will no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and recently chose to skip filming on the Season 9 reunion, she will continue to be seen on her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, on which Lee also stars.

In addition to being accused of leaking a story during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump also faced allegations of being transphobic after joking that Erika Jayne had been tucking. However, according to Lee, Vanderpump couldn’t be further from transphobic. In fact, as Lee explained, Vanderpump has been “100 percent supportive” of the entire LGBTQ community.

“She’s been my fairy godmother. She’s encouraging me all the time. She’s even like, ‘What are the other projects do you want to work on? I want to help you. I want to be a part of it,'” Lee revealed.

According to Lee, who was brought to Vanderpump Rules during the show’s sixth season as the series’ first transgender star, she plans to continue to support Vanderpump after her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she’s seen how big her heart is and knows she deserves nothing short of the best as she continues to do good around the world.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.