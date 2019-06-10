Iggy Azalea Returns To Social Media After Nude Photo Leak

One of Iggy Azalea’s first songs was “Don’t Need Y’all,” and the Australian rap star proved it after vanishing from social media for two weeks after nude photos of her were leaked. However, the songstress has since returned, per The Daily Mail. Despite returning to social media, she has not made any new posts.

The “Fancy” rapper recently discovered that outtake photos from a 2016 GQ photoshoot had been leaked online. The goal of the photoshoot had been to get a picture of the Australian singer naked but protecting her modesty with strategically placed limbs. Azalea said that she had seen such pictures done before and felt they were “beautiful,” per People.

However, during the shooting process, pictures were taken where Azalea was more exposed; she said that she assumed those photos would be deleted. They were not.

In response to the leak, Iggy told her fans that she would be deactivating her social media accounts while going through the difficult time. However, fans became nervous as her social media absence stretched to two weeks. Her followers were particularly anxious when she did not return for her birthday, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Even before the photo leak, fans had been worried about Iggy’s emotional state after an interview with GQ Magazine. In the interview, Iggy veered between being angry and emotional, such as when the interviewer pointed out that the Australian beauty can boast the impressive feat of holding both No. 1 and 2 positions for debut songs on the Billboard 100, an achievement not seen since The Beatles.

However, in response, Iggy is angry and frustrated rather than happy and humbled.

“Remember that? Acknowledge it ever? Didn’t then? Don’t now? Does that surprise me?!” she said.

“No, it doesn’t surprise me. People would like to pretend I never existed. I don’t think they wanted me to be successful to begin with.”

In another passage, she discussed how alienated she feels in the music industry, where she has received criticism in the past for appropriating black culture as a white woman. Even her mentor, TI, has since distanced himself.

Loading...

“I feel isolated now. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me because I grew up that way. Other times I really… argh. I HATE it.”

However, her interview also gave some insight into her fighting mentality.

“I never want people to see me as a victim.”

“I’m strong and I’m tough but I don’t wanna be a cartoon. I wanna be a person,” she added.