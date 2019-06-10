Rihanna And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Hoping To Become BFFs Now That The Singer Is In The UK

Rihanna recently moved to the United Kingdom, and now that she is there, she’s looking to make some friends who she can share the challenges of fame with. According to Radar Online, the singer, who was just named the richest female musical artist in the world, has been getting closer to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The two have more in common than one might expect, and having a friend who understands the challenges of finding privacy when they are so famous is important to Rihanna.

“They actually have a lot in common in terms of style and a shared need for total privacy in their lives,” a source said.

The famous pair have interacted before, according to the insider, and they have mutual friends who have helped them reconnect now that the singer is in the U.K.

“They’ve bumped into each other a few times before Meghan was super famous and have a few mutual acquaintances on the Hollywood social scene who’ve put them in touch again recently,” said the insider.

Of course, Meghan is a bit preoccupied right now with her newborn son Archie, who she and husband Prince Harry welcomed into the world on May 6. A serious friendship will likely have to wait, but once she is able, the Duchess is reportedly excited to rekindle their budding friendship.

“Meghan is with her baby right now but once she’s back from maternity leave, hanging out with Rihanna is high on her list,” a source said.

The source confirmed that it hasn’t been the easiest thing for Meghan to stay at home with the baby all the time.

“But she’s needed the time to decompress and bond with Archie as well as get into the shape she feels she needs to be in before facing the world,” the source said.

Rihanna isn’t exactly sitting around bored, either. The singer recently confirmed that she is working on a new album. She told her Oceans 8 castmate Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine that she has blocked off the next month to work on the album and that she is excited to release it. However, she isn’t ready to reveal a firm date.

The Barbados native will certainly make some time for her friends, however. Rihanna told Sarah that she has learned the importance of making time for herself for her mental health in recent years. She also said she realized that if she isn’t happy, she doesn’t even enjoy doing the things she loves. Now, she does things like taking a walk just so that she can focus on it and enjoy it.

No doubt this new philosophy also includes making time for new friends like the Duchess.