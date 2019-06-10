Rihanna Wears Strange Full-Face Mask For Interview Magazine, Admits She’s Shy

Rihanna is perhaps one of the most recognizable artists in the world, and yet she thinks the biggest misconception about her is the fact that she is shy.

The entertainer modeled a full-face leather mask for the cover of Interview magazine to perhaps illustrate her shyness. The mask appeared to be made of white leather embellished with silver studs.

In a candid interview with Sarah Paulson for the magazine, Rihanna opened up about many things and her shyness was one of them. The award-winning singer said that most people probably do not know she is shy.

“I’m so shy, I don’t even want you to know I’m shy,” she admitted.

That may seem surprising to some of the “Diamonds” singer’s fans, but it was not so much of a surprise to Paulson, who said she knew the moment she met Rihanna that she was shy. Rihanna said that she pretends she is not shy, so many people read her as being confident.

The Ocean’s 8 star also admitted that she still gets nervous when she goes to award shows.

“I always feel like everybody’s looking at me,” she admitted.

Rihanna, 31, might feel like she is being watched because she is — the Stay singer has 160 million combined followers on social media. While that is a huge fan base, the celebrity said she is has learned to take “personal” days in the past few years.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself because your mental health depends on it,” she said.

“If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing,” adding that unhappiness makes even doing the thing you love feel like a chore.

“I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place,” she said, explaining that she has taken the time to make little things — like going for a walk — a big deal.

Rihanna is currently in the studio working on her next album. She could not give a definite date on when the new music would be released but said that she had blocked off some studio time next month to work on it.

Rihanna recently ventured into the fashion world with the launch of her fashion brand Fenty under luxury fashion group LVMH in May 2019.