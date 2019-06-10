Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo Of Baby ‘Psalm Ye’

Kim Kardashian is finally showing off her newborn son, Psalm West. The reality star posted the first close-up photo of her little bundle of joy on Monday, and fans couldn’t help but gush over the baby boy.

In the photo, which was posted to Kim’s Instagram, little Psalm is seen wearing an all-white onesie with buttons down the front and a tiny pocket on the side.

The baby sleeps peacefully with both of his hands resting behind his head as he lies against a blanket. The photo also reveals that the little boy has a small amount of dark hair. In the caption, Kim may have announced his middle name.

People Magazine reports that in the caption of the photograph, Kim wrote “Psalm Ye,” leading some fans to believe that “Ye,” is the baby’s middle name.

As many fans already know, Ye is the nickname of Psalm’s father, rapper Kanye West. However, it seems a bit unlikely that it is the baby’s middle name, as Kim and Kanye’s other three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, do not have middle names.

Although, in the past, Kim revealed that at least one of her children, baby Chicago, has an honorary middle name. Kim called her little girl Chi Noel in a past Instagram post, revealing that she likes to think of her youngest daughter as having the same middle name that she does. Perhaps Ye is Psalm’s honorary middle name.

Kim decided to post this second photo of little Psalm just four weeks after his birth. The first photo of the little boy was also posted to Kim’s Instagram account, and sparked controversy and debate among fans.

Loading...

In the since-deleted picture, the little boy slept in his crib, surrounded by blankets and pads. Once fans saw the photo, they immediately began to criticize it, telling Kim that it was an unsafe sleep environment due to the risk for SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Doctors suggest having no blankets, padding, or stuffed animals in the crib with a baby to help reduce the risk of SIDS. However, sources claim that the photo was staged, and that Kim knows how to keep her baby safe in his crib.

“It was a split-second, staged photo. As a mother of four, [Kim] very much knows how to keep her newborn safe in the crib. Again, it was staged for a photo,” an insider told People.

Fans can see more of Kim’s family by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights, or following the reality star on social media.