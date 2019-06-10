‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Lala Kent Unfollows James Kennedy On Instagram After 48-Hour Reconciliation

What went wrong?

Lala Kent and James Kennedy’s friendship has come to an end, again.

While the two Vanderpump Rules cast members shocked fans earlier this month by reuniting in the studio for the start of filming on Season 8, a report from Celebrity Insider has since confirmed that Kent unfollowed Kennedy after just 48 hours of their reconciled friendship.

Just two days after Kent and Kennedy shared photos on Instagram to confirm their friendship was back on, with Kennedy telling his online audience that he was “glad’ to have his friend back in his life, Kent hit the unfollow button after seeing that Kennedy had poked fun at her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and his recent feud with rapper 50 Cent.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kennedy joked about the way in which 50 Cent made a mockery of Kent and her relationship with Emmett before demanding the movie producer pay him the $1 million he had reportedly loaned him.

“I want my money by Monday,” Kennedy wrote in the caption of the post.

During 50 Cent’s rant against Kent and Emmett, he shared several clips from Vanderpump Rules in which Kent was seen bragging about the expensive gifts she was given by Emmett, and the movie role she landed in one of Emmett’s films after they began dating. The rapper also shared a clip in which Kent was seen telling her co-stars that she was ready and willing to perform certain favors for someone to get herself on a private jet after she and Emmett temporarily split in summer 2018.

Kent and Emmett split briefly during filming on the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules. Yet shortly after their breakup, the couple became engaged and now, they are planning for their April 2020 wedding, which is set to take place in Miami, where Emmett is from.

While Kent has spoken about her relationship with Emmett on Vanderpump Rules, he has never been seen on the series and has said on a number of occasions that he has no plans to join the show in the future. That said, when it comes to the planning of Kent and Emmett’s upcoming wedding, fans are expected to see a number of her pre-wedding festivities on the show. Fans will also likely see Kent planning her wedding with her co-stars on the show.

Kent, Kennedy, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.