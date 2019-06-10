Ariana Grande’s ‘1995’ Baby Pictures Are All Kinds Of Adorable

Much like everyone else on earth, Ariana Grande once came as a round-faced baby. The thank u, next singer has taken to Instagram to share snaps of the girl she once was – suffice to say that Ariana’s June 10 updates are some of the cutest she’s ever sent out.

The 25-year-old’s posts today come honoring her mother Joan Grande’s birthday, per Ariana’s caption. In a sweet message calling her mother her “best friend,” Grande showed all the tenderness and gratitude in the world.

Fans are likely honing in on the adorable baby in the black-and-white photos, though. As Ariana has stated, the year was 1995. Given that the “7 Rings” singer was born in 1993, she was no older than 2 years old in the photos. One snap appears to be a zoomed-in version of the more comprehensive picture – this one shows a baby Ariana seated in grass with her mother. With no high ponytail in sight, Ariana also appears fair-headed. She’s wearing dark clothing with white shoes.

While one caption focused on sending out birthday love to her mother, the other referenced problems – in fact, it suggested that anything Grande was experiencing back then is still going on.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“i have little more hair now…just kidding, i have less,” one fan wrote.

“omg how cute when was this shot? 10 minutes ago??????” was another comment.

Many comments seemed to come from die-hard fans. One fan referenced Grande’s recent discovery of her allergy to tomatoes – as The Inquisitr reported in May, Ariana took to Instagram to announce the news in May. She found it “unfair” as an “Italian woman.” The fan picking up on this wondered if Ariana’s childhood face was reflecting a reaction.

“you find out ur allergic to tomatoes,” they wrote.

As is commonplace on Ariana’s Instagram, the snaps raked in endless likes and comments. They did, however, bring out a celebrity face. Descendants actress Dove Cameron liked the snap of Ariana and her mother.

Celebrities posting childhood pictures of themselves nearly always proves popular. Justin Bieber has done it. So has Selena Gomez. The Kardashian-Jenners are known for posting throwback snaps of themselves as children or infants.

With 156 million followers, Ariana is now the most-followed woman on Instagram. As a music mega-star and full-blown icon, the face of sweetheart pop is adored for her powerful vocals and whistle register, humble personality, free-spirited thoughts, and being the opposite of a diva. With her most recent updates, fans likely have another reason to adore this singer.