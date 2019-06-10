Bristol Palin Plans To ‘Look To Jesus’ After Quitting ‘Teen Mom OG’ Ahead Of Season 10

Bristol Palin posted a telling devotional on the day of the 'Teen Mom OG' premiere.

Bristol Palin posted a telling devotional on her Instagram Stories on the day of the Teen Mom OG Season 10 premiere.

As her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd, prepared for Monday’s new episode of the show, Palin shared a message from her devotional that was titled “Look to Jesus.”

“Looking away [from all that will distract] to Jesus, Who is the Leader and the Source of our faith [giving the first incentive for our belief] and is also its Finisher [bring it to maturity and perfection],” read a Bible verse included in the piece.

In addition to her devotional message, Palin also shared a series of photos of her children on Instagram over the weekend, one of which included a selfie of her and her oldest son, Tripp.

Palin first announced that she would no longer be appearing on Teen Mom OG in April. At the time, the mother of three shared an explanation of her decision with her fans and followers on Instagram and said the MTV reality show simply wasn’t a good fit for her life. As she revealed, starring on the hit series stripped her of her peace, which wasn’t okay.

“My peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she shared, adding that her MTV paycheck wasn’t impressive.

“I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” she added.

Also on Instagram, Palin said that despite her decision to leave the show, she wished all of her co-stars well with their future endeavors.

Loading...

Palin first joined the cast of Teen Mom OG last summer, months after the exit of Farrah Abraham, who had been with the show since its start. As some viewers know, MTV chose to cut ties with Abraham due to her work in the adult industry and due to her treatment of their staff members.

At the same time of Palin’s addition, Are You The One? star Cheyenne Floyd joined the show as the fifth cast member, which further added to the controversy surrounding MTV’s decision to bring Palin on the show. After all, neither Palin nor Floyd was ever featured on the franchise, and Floyd was never a teenage mother.

To see Palin’s co-stars in their Season 10 return, don’t miss Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom OG on MTV at 9 p.m.