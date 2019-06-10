Jared Kushner’s Firm Has Taken Millions From Secret Foreign Entities Since White House Job

The Guardian reported Monday that the real estate speculation corporation Cadre, which is part-owned by Jared Kushner, has taken $90 million in foreign funding since 2017 — when Kushner entered the White House as President Donald Trump’s senior adviser.

The money flows into the real estate company through an opaque vehicle run by Goldman Sachs in the Cayman Islands, which is a tax haven that ensures corporate secrecy and thus makes the source of the money impossible to track.

Kusher kept a stake in Cadre — although he did not list his interest in the company on an early disclosure form — after joining the Trump administration, and sold other assets. As of now, Common Dreams reports that financial disclosure documents put Kushner’s holding at up to $50 million.

The decision to continue to keep his stake in Cadre while performing U.S. government work has caused some ethics experts to question Kushner’s motives.

“It will cause people to wonder whether he is being improperly influenced,” said Jessica Tillipman, a lecturer at George Washington University law school, who teaches government ethics and anti-corruption laws.

“It was one of the only assets that Kushner retained and it continues to collect foreign investors without transparency,” said Virginia Canter, a former White House attorney for Obama and Clinton.

Kushner’s Company Received $90M From Anonymous Foreign Investors, Says Report https://t.co/1Xti619Oks via @thedailybeast — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 10, 2019

Cadre allows investors to purchase and sell real estate like investments, essentially allowing them to approach the real estate market like the stock market. With the ability to combine purchase power, investors can gain larger pieces of real estate with a curbed risk. While the investments themselves are legal, the lack of disclosure on Kushner’s part, in combination with the unknown source of the cash, is concerning to some.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kushner was recently the focus of a Newsweek article that criticized his views of the world that allegedly align with traditional Zionist and Western attitudes. The author of the article, Yousef Munayyer, believes that these views are responsible for ensuring that Palestinians and oppressed people of color carry the burden of proving themselves worthy of freedom, justice, equality and human rights.

“The burden should not be placed on those whose rights and freedom are denied, but rather on those who are denying them. We must move away from outdated frameworks that present the Palestinian people with false choices and threats that seek to strong-arm them into accepting their own subjugation.”

Munayyer’s article was a response to Kushner’s recent Axios interview with Jonathan Swan.