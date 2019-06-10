‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 11: Zoe Questions Xander’s Loyalty

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 11, reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will question Xander Avant’s (Adain Bradley) loyalty. The Forrester Creations model will demand some answers from her boyfriend, who has just found out her shocking secret.

Xander and Zoe have reached a crossroads in their relationship. He found out that his girlfriend was capable of keeping dark secrets from him and that she could even go to jail. In fact, Xander may have wondered whether he knew Zoe at all.

Xander and Zoe’s relationship goes way back. B&B viewers know that she followed him across an ocean after he broke up with her. After a brief relationship with Emma Barber (Nia Sioux), he and Zoe got back together and it seemed as if they were happy.

Then, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) arrived in town, and Xander immediately noticed that Zoe became more distant. What he did not know was that she was dealing with her father and his gambling addiction. The more Zoe became involved in Reese’s problems, the more it affected her relationship with Xander. When she found out the secret that her father and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were hiding, Zoe was caught in their tangled web of lies and deception.

Xander bursts in on Liam and Hope and demands to speak to them alone before they sign anything. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/0dJMoUOSvz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IuYG9uGLhs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 7, 2019

Xander has repeatedly told Flo and Zoe that they should tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth. He pleaded with them to come clean because he did not want them to suffer anymore. He even rushed to stop the couple from signing the annulment petition, but his efforts were thwarted by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Loading...

Flo told Xander that she wanted to confess, but was afraid that she would lose her new family. Xander promised that he would speak to the Logan family on her behalf. He said that he would explain to them that Flo and Zoe were also Reese’s victims.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicates that Zoe will question Xander’s loyalty to her if he believes that her father belongs in prison. Xander told Zoe that he believes Reese should pay for his crimes. Zoe will question if he really loves her, considering he can so callously say that her father should spend time in jail. It seems as if Zoe and Xander may need to reevaluate their relationship and see if they should call it quits.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.