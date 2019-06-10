Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Bikini Video To Prove She’s ‘Skinny As A Needle’

Britney Spears is not happy about some unflattering paparazzi photos, and she is throwing some shade at the media, wondering if they’re altering photos of celebrities.

According to The Blast, Britney Spears recently shared a bizarre video of herself sporting a skimpy bikini on social media to prove that she’s not as heavy as her recent photos make her out to be.

Spears posted a video of herself wearing a pink triangle bikini top and a pair of skimpy black bottoms. She has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in natural waves that fall over her shoulder.

Britney also wears dramatic eyeliner and mascara, which she says in the caption of the video is running because she just hopped off of a jet ski. She also adds a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

In the clip, Spears tells her followers that in the world today fans are quick to criticize celebrities for allegedly altering their photos to make themselves look better on social media. However, she wonders if the media isn’t doing the opposite and making stars look worse in the photos that they snap.

“No one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?” Britney asks, adding that she is very interested in the “conspiracy theory.”

“Yesterday I went swimming and look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

Britney Spears’ latest video comes at a time when her mental health is being questioned. The singer recently spent some time in a mental health facility but was released earlier this year.

Britney told her fans at the time that she needed a break to decompress and deal with some issues that have been going on in her family, such as her father Jamie’s serious health issues.

However, sources tell People Magazine that Britney’s mental state is still rocky following her release from treatment.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the magazine last month.

The source went on to reveal that Spears is currently trying to adjust her medication and that her mother, Lynne, has been staying with her.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears by following her on Instagram.