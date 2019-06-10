Demi Rose Spills Out Of See-Through Black Dress On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is heating up social media with yet another sexy snapshot.

On Monday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporting a little black dress, which got the pulses of her over 9.1 million followers racing.

In the photograph, the model is seen sitting on a brown leather ottoman as she dons a skimpy little gown. Demi’s massive cleavage pops out of the tiny black dress, which also flaunts her long, lean legs, toned arms, and flat tummy.

The dress leaves little to the imagination as it has a sheer, see-through torso, that shows off Demi’s insane abs. The model’s hourglass figure is also on full display as she poses with her legs crossed and head tilted for the racy snap.

Demi completes her look by adding a pair of black heels, which lace up her feet and ankles.

Mawby has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that cascade down her back. She also dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes.

Demi adds to her glam look by wearing pink blush on her cheeks, highlighter to increase the shimmer of her skin, and a light pink gloss on her pouty lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby recently celebrated her 24th birthday with a lavish Egyptian-themed party. The model also took to social media to give a sweet, heartfelt shout out to all of the people in her life that have made her so blessed, including her adoring fans.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of a sexy bikini snapshot on Instagram.

The social media sensation also recently took to her story to reveal that she was spending some time in the United States. This comes months after The Sun revealed that the model was considering moving from her home in the U.K. and heading to the U.S. in hopes of boosting her career.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following the model on Instagram.