Prince Harry’s Next Engagement Is Reportedly A Clue That He & Meghan Markle Are Moving To Africa

Prince Harry’s next engagement might be an indicator that he and Meghan Markle, along with their newborn, Archie, could end up spending a significant amount of time in Africa.

At least that is what some people think. Business Insider reported that Harry is scheduled to attend the Sentebale Audi Concert in London on June 11. The charity event will raise funds to support people affected by HIV and AIDS in the countries of Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi.

The concert will reportedly be “a celebration of African and Western culture” with performances by Rita Ora and George the Poet, according to a press release from Sentebale.

Rumors have been circulating that the royal couple could be moving from Britain because Meghan is unhappy living in the shadow of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

One report suggested the Harry and Meghan could be packing their bags and heading to America. Royal commentator Rob Shuter said in an interview with I Heart Radio that Meghan had her heart set on moving back to the United States, per the Express. However, the Daily Mail reported in May that preparations for a long stay in Africa were reportedly underway.

The couple visited Botswana earlier in their relationship and rumors have been circulating about a new role for the couple the last few months. The Daily Mail reported that royal experts believe it is likely the couple will relocate for a working sabbatical that could last several months.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained to Insider that Africa was a predictable consideration because it has always been special to Harry.

“Africa, Botswana in particular, has always been a very special place to Harry. He calls it his spiritual home and it’s where he and Meghan fell in love so I think it’s probably high up on the couple’s wish list,” she said.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared the same sentiment, explaining that the couple has an “undoubted emotional affinity with this part of the continent.”

Fitzwilliams also told Business Insider that Harry’ looked “unaccountably serious” at the recent Trooping the Colour event and President Donald Trump’s state lunch, an indication that a “major shift” could be imminent in the couple’s life.

Loading...

“Harry and Meghan are President and Vice-President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which helps young people, and this could be used as a springboard for a kind of roving ambassador’s role,” he added.

Prince Harry's latest engagement suggests Africa rumours could be true https://t.co/JxtFSzCGZO I speculate on Harry & Meghan’s future plans — Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) June 10, 2019

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on any rumors related to the couple moving to Africa.