Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Finds A Shocking Scene

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 10, reveal that there will be plenty of drama to help kick off yet another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) rushes to Smith Island in hopes of catching Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) before she does something she’ll regret.

However, Ben will be too late. Claire has already seen her former boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), with his fake wife, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), cuddling up together, and she’s gotten the wrong idea about them. Claire has convinced herself that the pair had been playing her all along, and it caused her to snap.

Claire threw some gasoline around the cabin and lit a flame with her trusty lighter. By the time Ben gets to the Horton Cabin, the place will be blazing with Tripp and Haley trapped inside the burning walls.

Of course, Ben will likely try to rescue the pair, but it won’t be a good look for him to be standing outside of a burning cabin as he’s been accused of starting the fire that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) last year.

In the latest #DAYS, Claire makes a drastic decision in a fit of rage.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/c3tXYWP32h — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) do whatever he can to save Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) life. Sonny will march up to the new police commissioner, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), and demand that she hand over Dr. Rolf’s journals so that doctors can figure out a way to help Will before he tragically dies yet another death.

Loading...

However, Eve doesn’t want to give up the journals because she knows that they include the secret of how to restore the memory of Dr. Rolf’s patients. One of those patients is current mayor, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), whom Eve has manipulated into marrying her all because he has no memory of his marriage to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), or his life in Salem.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will come to a big conclusion about her relationship with baby David. She’s lost her boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), because of her obsession with the little boy, and she’ll likely come to the realization that she’s been substituting the baby for her own son, who died at birth last year.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.