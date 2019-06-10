‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination, Spills Out Of Racy Thong Suit

Anastasiya Kvitko is pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s guidelines with her latest video clips. The model, nicknamed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” knows how to flaunt her insane hourglass figure — and she recently did just that in a revealing ensemble which included some saucy accessories.

Kvitko’s newest Instagram post showcases her bodacious assets in a couple of videos that she took of herself. In the first clip, Anastasiya is filming herself from the back as she twists to show off all of her angles.

The Russian bombshell is wearing a black one-piece bathing suit or bodysuit, one that is high-cut to show off Anastasiya’s curvy thighs. The first video which Kvitko recently shared features her curvy backside, along with loads of confidence.

She shares a hint of a smile as she flaunts her ample booty and arches her back slightly, knowing that this will drive her millions of followers wild. The back of this suit features a thong that is outrageously skimpy given Anastasiya’s bountiful curves, and it has straps crisscrossing her back.

The second clip shows Anastasiya from the front, and this video provides another sultry view for Kvitko’s fans. From this angle, followers can see that the bodysuit which the “Russian Kim Kardashian” is wearing has a low scoop neck and spaghetti straps that serve to reveal plenty of her notorious cleavage.

Anastasiya noted that her accessories are from one of her favorite brands, Pretty Little Thing. Kvitko is donning some sultry body jewelry consisting of a web of chains draped around her thighs, hips, midriff, and neck.

Kvitko is closing in on 10 million followers, and they went wild over this revealing set of videos. In less than 24 hours, more than 205,000 people had liked this latest post — and more than 3,500 users raved about how gorgeous they thought Anastasiya looked.

Earlier this past weekend, Kvitko shared another Pretty Little Thing look to her Instagram page, one that also raised temperatures. This image showed Anastasiya wearing skintight pink pants, clear heels, and an outrageously skimpy pink crop top that barely avoided a wardrobe malfunction.

As TV Overmind shared some time back, Kvitko reportedly is not all that fond of the fact that she is frequently compared to Kardashian. She is determined to eventually build her brand to be even bigger than Kim’s — a lofty goal to be sure.

Anastasiya Kvitko’s career certainly isn’t following a traditional modeling arc. Regardless, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” is making her mark on social media, and her millions of followers love both her high level of confidence and her jaw-dropping hourglass figure.