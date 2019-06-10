George Clooney just admitted this about his relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, surprising royal watchers with just how close he is with the new parents.
Clooney explained that he and wife Amal Clooney have been close friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for several years, spending time together at Clooney’s Lake Como villa in Italy reported Fox News. Clooney and his wife have a home in Sonning, Berkshire, not far from the royal couple’s home at Frogmore Cottage reported The Daily Mail.
The Clooney family numbers four, the couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. Markle and Prince Harry just celebrated the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison, on May 6. This would put the children at the right age for playdates as they grow older.
Clooney and his wife attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.
In an interview posted just prior to the royal twosome welcoming their first child, Clooney said to The Daily Mail, that the couple has maintained their friendship. ‘We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff. We’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody.”
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
‘They’re just really nice, fun, kind people, and they’re a very loving couple,” he commented to the news outlet.
Rumors have run rampant since Markle’s pregnancy announcement that Clooney and wife Amal would be chosen to be godparents to the royal couple’s baby. Time Magazine reported in May of this year that the couple could be on the shortlist for the honor.
The news outlet reported that the royal family selects several people to serve as godmothers and godfathers for their children. It noted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, each have five or more godparents. Those who took on the task were kept under wraps until the day of the children’s christening ceremonies.
Time Magazine guessed that Clooney and Amal would likely be asked to do the honors, as they too have young children, and are involved in the causes that are close to Markle’s heart, including activism in the name of global justice. In April of this year, E! Entertainment News reported that international human rights lawyer Amal was appointed by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as his special envoy on media freedom amid the United Kingdom’s campaign to defend free press around the world.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The news outlet also suggested as godparents Markle pal Serena Williams, pal of Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey, Markle’s former stylist Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben, former Quantico star and wife of Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra, Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall, Princess’ Eugenie and Beatrice, and his longtime pals Tom Inskip, Charlie van Straubenzee, and Jake Warren.
Noticeably absent from the Time Magazine list were Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law. Hello! Magazine reported that royals generally do not pick their siblings to be godparents of their children. Prince Harry is not a godparent to any of his brother’s three children.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
The godparents of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor have not yet been announced by Prince William and Meghan Markle.