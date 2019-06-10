George Clooney just admitted this about his relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, surprising royal watchers with just how close he is with the new parents.

Clooney explained that he and wife Amal Clooney have been close friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for several years, spending time together at Clooney’s Lake Como villa in Italy reported Fox News. Clooney and his wife have a home in Sonning, Berkshire, not far from the royal couple’s home at Frogmore Cottage reported The Daily Mail.

The Clooney family numbers four, the couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. Markle and Prince Harry just celebrated the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison, on May 6. This would put the children at the right age for playdates as they grow older.

Clooney and his wife attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

In an interview posted just prior to the royal twosome welcoming their first child, Clooney said to The Daily Mail, that the couple has maintained their friendship. ‘We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff. We’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody.”

‘They’re just really nice, fun, kind people, and they’re a very loving couple,” he commented to the news outlet.

Rumors have run rampant since Markle’s pregnancy announcement that Clooney and wife Amal would be chosen to be godparents to the royal couple’s baby. Time Magazine reported in May of this year that the couple could be on the shortlist for the honor.

The news outlet reported that the royal family selects several people to serve as godmothers and godfathers for their children. It noted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, each have five or more godparents. Those who took on the task were kept under wraps until the day of the children’s christening ceremonies.

Gareth Fuller / WPA/Getty Images

Time Magazine guessed that Clooney and Amal would likely be asked to do the honors, as they too have young children, and are involved in the causes that are close to Markle’s heart, including activism in the name of global justice. In April of this year, E! Entertainment News reported that international human rights lawyer Amal was appointed by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as his special envoy on media freedom amid the United Kingdom’s campaign to defend free press around the world.

Loading...

The news outlet also suggested as godparents Markle pal Serena Williams, pal of Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey, Markle’s former stylist Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben, former Quantico star and wife of Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra, Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall, Princess’ Eugenie and Beatrice, and his longtime pals Tom Inskip, Charlie van Straubenzee, and Jake Warren.

Noticeably absent from the Time Magazine list were Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law. Hello! Magazine reported that royals generally do not pick their siblings to be godparents of their children. Prince Harry is not a godparent to any of his brother’s three children.

The godparents of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor have not yet been announced by Prince William and Meghan Markle.