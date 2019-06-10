‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8: Producers Cause Drama During Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Miami Trip

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Miami.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their Vanderpump Rules co-stars traveled to Miami last week to celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties. During their trip, their producers reportedly caused a bit of a mix-up at one of the town’s top restaurants.

On June 8, Page Six revealed that hot spot Bagatelle was expecting to celebrate the couple’s impending wedding with a group dinner date but at the last minute, their producers canceled their reservation and relocated their filming session to Katsuya, which is located inside of the hotel where the group was staying during their trip.

According to the report, producers chose to cancel their reservation at Bagatelle in lieu of a night out at Katsuya and another local club. They ultimately decided to have the group dine at Bagatelle on the following night. Then, in the afternoon prior to when the scheduled dinner was set to take place, producers canceled yet again after being unable to get a confirmation from the restaurant.

So, rather than show up to Bagatelle without a confirmation, the group headed to dinner at Kiki on the River. The restaurant was further away from their hotel than Bagatelle, which was just a five-minute walk away. Later on, the cast continued their night out at the Hyde nightclub, which was also located at their hotel.

Page Six went on to reveal that Bagatelle was asked by Vanderpump Rules producers to “hold the table throughout the night” and that the restaurant’s team was “so excited to have them.” However, after the canceled reservation, the entire scenario reportedly turned into a “sh*t show.”

Taylor and Cartwright got engaged in June of last year after splitting temporarily months prior due to Taylor’s affair with Faith Stowers. Since then, the couple has been attending therapy and planning for their June 29 wedding in Kentucky.

In November of last year, Cartwright opened up about how she’s learned to trust Taylor after his cheating scandal in 2017.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” Cartwright explained to Us Weekly. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me.”

The eighth season of Vanderpump Rules is expected to air on Bravo TV at some point later this year.