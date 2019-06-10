‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Rey Suspects Sharon And Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 11, brings a big confession from Adam, while Rey catches on to a possible connection between Sharon and Adam. Plus, Nick fights for his company as well as his son.

Adam (Mark Grossman) has a confession, according to SheKnows Soaps. Currently, Adam knows a lot of things. He knows that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive. He knows that Kevin (Gret Rikaart) kidnapped Phyllis. He knows that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gave him money and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) phone number. He knows that Chelsea is married again. Plus, Adam also knows that he has unresolved feelings for Sharon (Sharon Case).

Adam’s confession could be about any number of secrets, but it is most likely that he will turn to Sharon to discuss their past and possible future. Of course, Sharon is with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), who just moved into her house after his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) moved to Miami with his brother, Arturo (Jason Canela). Sharon also feels a connection to Adam, but it may not be what Adam wants it to be.

Speaking of Sharon and Adam, Rey can see that something is going on even though Sharon denies it. Rey won’t back down when he insists that Sharon tell him the truth about things. Perhaps Sharon is hiding the truth from herself, though.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) fights for Dark Horse. He is unwilling to give Adam custody of Christian in exchange for his company, but that doesn’t mean that Nick will simply sit there and watch Adam take Dark Horse. According to The Inquisitr, Nick tries everything he can to get control back from his brother, including asking Victor (Eric Braeden) for help.

Victor may not be too willing to help Nick because the company’s origins were from Nick’s attack on Newman Enterprises last year. Nick impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and made Victor look crazy. Then, when clients started jumping ship at Newman, Nick scooped them up and began Dark Horse, and Victor never really paid Nick back for that betrayal. It’s possible the whole Adam return is actually part of Victor’s big revenge plan against Nick. If so, it wouldn’t be the worst thing that Victor has done, but it would devastate Nick, as well as the rest of his family.

Nick will pull out all the stops to save Dark Horse, and things will get incredibly ugly for the Newmans, which will not be of help to Victor as he fights his rare blood disease.