‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Leaves Little To The Imagination In Braless Plunging Racy Minidress

Former Basketball Wives Los Angeles star Draya Michele showed up to nightclub Compound’s 15-year anniversary celebration in Atlanta, Georgia, this past weekend dressed to kill, reported The Daily Mail. Not one to hold back when it comes to having all eyes on her as she enters a high-profile event, Draya didn’t disappoint as she made an appearance at the party.

The 34-year-old rolled up to the celebration in a tiny, orange minidress that hugged her flawless figure and emphasized her ample backside as it ended mid-thigh. Cutouts in the middle of the dress showed off her tight tummy while a plunging neckline drew attention to her enormous chest, unhindered by a bra.

The actress completed the look with gray pointed ankle boots, oversized hoop earrings, blue-manicured nails, and a gold wristwatch. She wore her dark hair slicked back into an up-do and added a beige clip to accessorize the look. Her dark eyes popped with a touch of black mascara while her pouty lips were painted in pink.

Throughout the night, the entrepreneur was captured flaunting her fabulous figure in all directions, including showing off the open back of the dress and revealing a glimpse of her left nipple as the deep neckline barely supported her ample assets.

After the reality television show ended in 2016, Draya continued working as a model and simultaneously building her own fashion brand, Mint Swim. The multi-million dollar company specializes in creating swimwear for women of all shapes and sizes.

In an interview with Refinery29, the television personality described how Mint Swim began and detailed her motivations behind creating the brand.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company. I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media.”

Draya added that her brand is for women who “want to feel sexy and enhance all the right curves while staying fashionable.”

The fashion icon also believes that she owes a lot of her success with Mint Swim to her time spent on the reality show, explaining that her acting stint gained her a lot of attention and popularity that helped her grow her business.

“I can actually remember my last episode on TV. On Instagram, I had 2 million followers total. I’ve been off of TV for three-and-a-half years now, and I am at 6 million.”

The model also attributes her success to how real and authentic she is on social media, growing from a person who believed her sex appeal was her most important quality into someone who just wants to put her real self out there for the world to see.

“It’s important to show people that I am versatile,” she said. “I can still have the same sex appeal in clothing. I’m not afraid to cover it up. I used to think that if I were fully-clothed that I wouldn’t get likes, or people weren’t going to pay attention to me, but that’s not the case.”