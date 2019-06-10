‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Trailer Features Keanu Reeves & An April 2020 Release Date

Keanu Reeves is having a very good 2019 so far. He’s already starred in the third John Wick movie, which performed well at the box office, with a fourth movie announced, and the actor was also praised for his small role, as himself, in the recent Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe. Reeves is also a frequent subject of viral social media moments, as well as a recent New Yorker article, titled “Keanu Reeves Is Too Good for This World.”

Now, we have our first look at an upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077, which will feature Reeves. Cyberpunk 2077 is a role-playing video game set for release in April, 2020, and its trailer was unveiled over the weekend at the E3 conference in Los Angeles, per The Verge.

“The feeling of being there, of walking the streets of the future, is really going to be breathtaking,” Reeves said, in a video posted to the official Xbox Twitter account of the actor onstage at E3.

After that, someone from the crowd shouted, “you’re breathtaking!” to Reeves. Eurogamer reported that Reeves has gifted a free copy of the game to the fan who shouted out. Reeves also said onstage that he had been approached by the makers of the game “awhile back” about being a part of it. He appeared at the conference wearing a jacket over a T-shirt, still sporting a beard.

Reeves’ involvement in the game, as well as his appearance at E3, was a surprise to fans.

In the trailer, we see that the upcoming game is a crime saga, set far in the future. Reeves shows up near the end of the nearly four minute trailer. After the trailer was shown, Reeves arrived on the E3 stage to announce that the game will be released on April 16, 2020.

The Verge reported that the game has been in the works for nearly five years, and is described as “an open-world shooter with heavy character customization options, set in a world where implants can drastically change people’s appearance and abilities.”

CD Projekt gives free copy of Cyberpunk 2077 to guy who shouted "you're breathtaking!" at Keanu Reeves https://t.co/fxc2Xr4bcc pic.twitter.com/OEhbWOd7je — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) June 10, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020, which was first available in the late 1980s; the new game, ironically, will arrive in the formerly futuristic year of 2020.

The game is being published by CD Projekt Red, and will be available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox and PlayStation 4.

Per a GameStop article from 2016, the game had a huge development team, with “more game developers working on Cyberpunk 2077 than on The Witcher 3 in its most intensive month.”